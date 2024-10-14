Citroen C5 Aircross Concept REVEALED – You’ll never guess what it previews

The Citroen C5 Aircross Concept is revealed at the Paris Motor Show as Citroen previews the next generation of its SUV.

Normally, car makers deliver a concept ahead of a new model’s arrival with a degree of intrigue about what it previews. But not Citroen, which has revealed the Citroen C5 Aircross Concept at the Paris Motor Show which does exactly what it says on the tin.

Following on from the smaller new Citroen C3 Aircross we saw earlier this year, the new C5 Aircsoss is yet another Stellantis take on the same Platform underpinning siblings such as the Peugeot 3008 and Vauxhall Grandland.

It seems likely, considering the concept’s name, that its looks are pretty much what we’ll see in a production model, with a much bolder look than the current model with a lowered front end and swoopy roofline, clean back end, new light signature and even a pair of protruding taillights to guise airflow.

At 4.65m long, the Concept is 15cm longer than the current model (and not quite as high) and offers more interior space. But as Citroen hasn’t revealed the interior we don’t know what will be on offer. But expect the usual screenage, more legroom in the back and more room in the boot to move stuff around.

As it’s based on the same underpinnings as the Peugeot 3009 and Vauxhall Grandland, you can expect a choice of ICE, Hybrid and EV powertrain options.

Citroen says they’ll reveal more details in 2025.