Citroen C5 Aircross SUV gets a bit more BUTCH with updates for 2022

The Citroen C5 Aircross SUV gets a bit of a makeover for 2022, including a new front end delivering more butch looks.

It’s more than three years since the Citroen C5 Aircross arrived, with Citroen busy updating the offerings with a PHEV version a year later and a new range-topper just a few months ago.

But now it’s time to update the C5 Aircross, with Citroen trying to push the C5 more upmarket with new looks, new tech and more toys.

The obvious update is the new front end, with Citroen saying they’ve got rid of some of the curves to deliver a more structured, and upmarket, look, with new headlights, new air intakes and new skid plate too. Changes at the back are less obvious, with just slightly restyled tail lights, and other exterior changes are limited to new alloy designs and a new paint option – Eclipse Blue.

Inside, the C5 Aircross gets an updated dash with new horizontal air vents and new 10″ infotainment, with new gear selector and drive mode button on the centre console and wireless charging pad, and Advanced Comfort Seats. Expect engines to carry over from the current C5 Aircross, with petrol, diesel and PHEV options.

The revised Citroen C5 Aircross will arrive in the UK during Q2 2022.