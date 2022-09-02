New Citroen ‘My Ami Tonic’ adds cosmetic titivations to Citroen’s tiny City EV

The Citroen Ami EV is yet to arrive with UK customers, but there’s already a new version – the Citroen ‘My Ami Tonic’ with a host of cosmetic titivations.

We’re having to move down the EV road as legislators worldwide have decreed that ICE cars are not tenable as the world’s climate changes, and although car makers are rising to the challenge of giving up more than a century of engine development, most are going down the same route.

That route means maximum range from big batteries – hardly a CO2-cutting route – and high costs, with the expectation that City cars will either soon disappear or be just too expensive.

But Citroen has other ideas and brought to market the tiny electric Ami, aimed as an affordable city car with modest power, modest range and modest prices – starting at just £7,695.

Never originally destined for the UK, Citroen discovered there was a demand for the Ami here and put it on sale in May, although there don’t appear to have been any UK deliveries as yet, despite which UK buyers now have an extra Ami model to choose – the Citroen ‘My Ami Tonic’.

The Ami ‘My Ami tonic’ gets a new khaki and yellow colour scheme with new headlamps – inspired by sunglasses – bespoke wheel trims and decorative roof rails.

Inside there are “+” and “-“ stickers on the A-pillars, splashes of yellow, khaki accents on the dashboard storage bins and ‘fun’ yellow arrows to show the passenger where the door handles are.

Mathieu Wandon, Citroen Head of Graphic Design, said:

The Citroën Design team wanted to bring a touch of freshness and vitality to this new version. The combination of yellow and khaki, combined with clever technical features gives My Ami Tonic a playful edge, making it a toy for grown-ups.

The My Ami tonic replaces the Ami Vibe and comes with a smartphone cradle, three storage bins, floor mats, bag hook and smartphone connection through My Citroen App.

Now on sale, the Citreon My Ami Tonic costs from £8,695 and you can order one here.