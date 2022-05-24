Tiny Electric Citroen Ami costs from £7,695 in the UK

Citroen reveals prices and specs for the two-seat electric Ami starting at £7,695 and the ‘commercial’ Ami Cargo at £7,995.

Electric cars are far too expensive for most buyers, with even an ‘average’ family-sized EV costing around £50k. But there is a cheap way to go electric, especially if you live in a congested city like London and only drive locally, and that’s the Citroen Ami.

With its compact size, just two seats, and tiny electric motor and battery, it’ll only do 46 miles on a charge (and less if your passenger is a bit chunky) and has a top speed of 28mph. But that’s just fine if all you’re doing is scooting around locally in a City.

Costing from £7,695 in the UK (a chunk more than in France, though), the Ami comes in three flavours – Ami, Ami Pop and Ami Vive – all with digital speedo, LED lights, panoramic roof and USB charging point, with ‘colour packs’ adding £400.

Ami Pop gets an Orange Colour Pack with black trim and black rear spoiler, and the Ami Vibe gets Grey Colour Pack, black highlights, roof rails and ‘Contours’ decals. The Ami Pop and Ami Vibe cost from £8,495 and £8,895 respectively.

Also on offer is the Ami Cargo which dumps the passenger seat to create storage space for small local deliveries and costs £7,995.

Eurig Druce, Citroen UK’s MD, said:

These exciting new quadricycles showcase the way the Citroën brand brings innovation, electric mobility and clever design to the widest possible range of people, offering customers a radically different take on urban transport. What’s really exciting is that we are launching Ami in the UK due to huge demand from the public – it’s a perfect example of our ‘Power to the People’ thinking.

If you want an Ami, you won’t be able to order one at a Citroen dealer, but need to go here to reserve one.