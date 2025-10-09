Cars UK

New Cupra Formentor VZ5 ARRIVES with Audi RS3 power

The Cupra Formentor VZ5 returns to the Formentor range with the 385bhp 5-cylinder engine from the Audi RS3. Just 4,000 are being built.

Last year, the Cupra Formentor got a facelift with new looks inside and out and a range of powertrain offerings from a 147bhp TSI to a range-topping VZ3. But what was missing was the powerful Formentor VZ5 with Audi’s 385bhp five-pot from the RS 3, which was available in the pre-facelift version (but only on LHD).

Now, despite Audi proclaiming that the five-pot engine which powered the previous VZ5 is destined for the graveyard when Euro 7 comes into play, Cupra has decided to produce a limited run of 4,000 Formentor VZ5s with RS3 power, and this time they’re also available in RHD.

The five-pot in the new VZ5 delivers 385bhp to all four wheels – and 345lb/ft of torque – through a seven-speed DCT and, although Cupra hasn’t delivered 0-62mph times for the new VZ5, it should match the same 4.2 seconds as the previous model.

Visual tweaks for the VZ5 include a bigger front splitter, flared wheel arches, and new copper-coloured quad taill pipes, with the interior getting more bolstered CupBucket seats.

Cupra’s Sven Schuwirth said:

The return of the CUPRA Formentor VZ5 is a bold statement of our commitment to performance and emotion. With its iconic five-cylinder engine, this model embodies the essence of CUPRA — daring, unconventional, and driven by passion. For the first time, the CUPRA Formentor VZ5 will be available in both left- and right-hand drive, opening the door to car enthusiasts in markets such as the UK.

No prices for the new VZ5 yet, but around £60k seems about right.

