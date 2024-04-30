New CUPRA Leon Sportstourer is a VW Golf R Estate in a Flamenco frock

There’s a new Cupra Leon Hatch and Estate with a new design, improved interior and a range-topping Leon Sportstourer with Golf R underpinnings.

We’ve already had tweaked versions of the VW Golf and Audi A3, and now it’s the turn of Cupra – Seat’s ‘sporty’ brand – to give a tweak or three to their take on the Golf and A3 with a new Cupra Leon, with a choice of either Hatch or Sportstourer (Estate) models.

Topping the range of the new Cupra is the Cupra Sportstourer which nicks the underpinnings from the VW Golf R to deliver 328bhp from its 2.0-litre turbo four-pot sending power to all four wheels through a seven-speed DSG ‘box.

It also comes with torque splitting and big brakes and a ‘Cupra’ mode which turns things up to 11 with a Drift mode which ignores the ESC and allows you to play silly buggers (on track).

Aside from the 328bhp AWD setup, there’s also the choice of TSI, TDI and PHEV powertrains, with the Plug-in Hybrid delivering up to 269bhp and over 60 miles of EV range, and a ‘Hot Hatch’ Leon that’s basically a Golf GTI with 300bhp.

The cosmetic titivations include a new ‘Born-Inspired’ front end with triangular LED headlights, new bumpers, new taillights, new wheel options and new colours.

Inside, Cupra says the quality has been improved with higher quality materials, better seats, 12.9″ infotainment and improved Sound.