New DS No4 E-Tense – sibling to the Peugeot E-308 – prices and specs

The DS4 becomes the DS No4 with an extensive makeover and brings with it an electric version for the first time – the DS No4 E-Tense.

DS has not been a particularly successful brand as a posh Citroen in the UK, but DS is trying to gain a bit more traction with new cars like the DS No8 and this – the DS No4.

Effectively a facelift for the DS4 with new looks and a new name, this time it’s not just Hybrid and PHEV powertrain options, but a new electric model with the DS No4 E-Tense.

The No4 E-Tense comes with a single 211bhp electric motor driving the front wheels, powered by a 58.3kWh battery and promising a range of 279 miles, with prices starting at £36,995 for the Pallas trim, £39,160 for the Pallas + and £41,860 for the Etoile.

Entry-level Pallas models come with a pair of 10.0″ screens, dual climate, LED headlights and front double glazing, with Pallas + adding Sat Nav, AI Voice, wireless phone charging, keyless and heat pump, and range-topping Etoile models also with Alcantara, HUD, full double glazing and Matrix LED headlights.

As well as the electric E-Tense, the DS No4 is also available as a 146bhp Hybrid or a 222bhp PHEV with EV range of 50 miles from its 14.6kWh battery, with the PHEV model getting an extra trim option with Etoile Nappa, which adds Criollo Brown Nappa leather.

Prices for the Hybrid No4 start at £32,200 for the Hybrid, rising to £37,400, and the PHEV starts at £37,400, rising to £44,200.