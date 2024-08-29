New Electric Mercedes G 580 goes on sale in the UK priced from £180,860

Mercedes announces the new electric G580 costs from £180,860 in the UK as it rolls out a wide range of model updates.

Back in the Spring, Mercedes revealed their new electric G-Class – succinctly dubbed the Mercedes-Benz G 580 with EQ-Technology Edition One.

Unlike other Mercedes EVs which come with distinguishing looks to mark them out from their ICE siblings, the electric G-Class looks pretty much the same as a regular ICE G-Class, but is very different under the skin.

The G 580’s powertrain consists of four electric motors each powering a single wheel which combine to deliver 579bhp and an earth-turning 859lb/ft of torque, powered by a 116kWh battery and promising range of around 300 miles and 0-62mph in 5.0 seconds.

Now, the G 580 goes on sale in the UK with a single Edition One offering costing from £180,860, a few grand cheaper than the G 63 which costs from £184,595. Other G-Class models available include the G 450 diesel at £136,690 and petrol G500 at £146,095.

In addition to putting the G 580 on sale, Mercedes has announced a raft of other updates across its model range.

There’s a new E300de diesel PHEV with 308bhp and 68-mile EV range and costing from £66,610, and a similar setup in the GLE 350de costing from £77,360.

Other news includes a new ‘Refinement Pack’ for the E-Class, EQE and GLC which adds air suspension, the EQS gets a new 118kWh battery, most PHEVs get DC charging, and Urban Spec arrives for the C-Class, E-Class, GLC and GLE.