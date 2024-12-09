New Electric Peugeot E-408 goes on sale – prices and specs announced

The new electric Peugeot E-408 goes on sale in the UK, with prices starting from £42,175 and promising range of 281 miles.

The current Peugeot 408 arrived in 2022 with a choice of Hybrid ICE and PHEV powertrains, and the promise of an electric 408 to follow.

That promise was fulfilled in October when the new electric Peugeot E-408 was revealed, and now it’s on sale in the UK with prices starting from £42,175, almost £9k more expensive than the Hybrid 408 but just £675 more than the 408 PHEV.

Save for a badge or two, the electric 408 looks little different to its ICE-based siblings and comes with a single electric motor at the front good for up to 207bhp (depending on whether you’re in Sport, Normal or Eco mode) powered by a 58kWh battery and claiming official range of 281 miles.

All E-408 models – Allure and GT – come with a 10.0″ driver display and 10.0″ infotainment, Peugeot’s customisable i-Toggles, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and 19″ graphite diamond-cut alloys, with Allure models getting LED headlights, Voice, heated driver’s seat and steering wheel, dual-zone climate, rear parking camera and reversing sensors and a heat punp.

The E-408 GT adds Matrix LED headlights, 3D LED taillights with dynamic claw welcome lights, aluminium trim inside, customisable ambient lighting, front parking sensors, hands-free tailgate and Drive Assist Plus.

Eurig Druce, Peugeot UK MD, said:

The new E-408 completes PEUGEOT’s all-electric product range, the first mainstream European manufacturer to offer such a diverse electric line up. As a future-looking brand, we are proud to be at the forefront of electrification and are committed to growing our EV market share. Over the past two months, PEUGEOT’s electric share is over 1% above that of the legacy market share, highlighting our positive performance in the electric market.

Now on sale, the Peugeot E-408 Allure costs from £42,175 and the E-408 GT from £44,945, but you’ll have to wait until summer 2025 for delivery.