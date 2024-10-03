New Electric Peugeot E-408 OFFICIALLY revealed

The new electric Peugeot E-408 joins Peugeot’s 408 range of ICE and Hybrid options promising range of up to 281 miles.

The Peugeot 408 – Peugeot’s take on the Citroen C5X with its blurring of category norms; is it a Hatch? Is it a Fastback? Is it a Crossover? – was revealed back in 2022 and offered a choice of 138bhp ICE powertrain or one of two PEHEV options delivering 180bhp or 225bhp, promising that an electric 408 would follow on.

Now it’s ‘Follow on’ time and the electric version of the 408 – the Peugeot E-408 – arrives looking almost identical to its ICE-based siblings save for a badge or two.

Sitting on the same (but slightly stretched) Platform as the E-308, the E-408 gets a slightly bigger battery than the E-308 – up from 54kWh to 58.2kWh – as the larger dimensions of the 408 allowed more room for extra battery cells.

The single front motor delivers 207bhp – again, up from the E-308 – but only if you’re in Sport mode, otherwise you get 187bhp in Normal mode and 168bhp in Eco mode. We’re guessing the official range of 281 miles applies to Eco mode.

Inside is also just the same as the ICE-based 408s with a 10.1″ infotainment, Peugeot’s ‘i-toggle’ shortcuts and a 10″ driver display behind Peugeot’s titchy steering wheel.

We are still waiting for performance figures for the E-408, and Peugeot hasn’t delivered UK pricing for the two trim options – Allure and GT – and nor has it decided how much it’ll be. But it seems likely a starting point will be around £45k.