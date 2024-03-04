New electric Porsche Taycan Turbo ‘GT’ TEASED ahead of imminent reveal

A new range-topping Porsche Taycan – expected to be the Taycan Turbo GT – is teased ahead of a debut on 11 March 2024.

The first EV from Porsche – the Porsche Taycan – has been quite the success for Porsche as deep-pocketed businesses grab BIK-busting status symbols for their most valued employees, although the amount of secondhand Taycans on sale with big drops in value doesn’t auger well.

Despite that, Porsche is extending the Taycan offerings at the top end, and back at the start of the year delivered news that the new Taycan had lapped Nurburgring in record time, effectively teasing the arrival of a new Taycan expected to be the Porshe Taycan Turbo GT.

Now, with the debut of the new Taycan set for lunchtime on 11 March 2024, Porsche is back with a new teaser image (above) to whet appetites.

Porsche says the new Taycan will be “the most dynamic Taycan of all time”, and from what we can see in the teaser image it comes with lowered suspension, a big spoiler at the back and a big front splitter.

The current range-topping Taycan is the Turbo S which now boasts 983bhp and, with Porsche keen to put Tesla’s Model S Plaid in its place, it seems likely the new Taycan Turbo GT will boast more than 1,000bhp.

But however much it does boast, it’ll have the same powertrain spec as the car that did the Nurburgring run in January.

All will be revealed next Monday, 11 March 2024, at 1pm.