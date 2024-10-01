New Electric Renault 4 E-Tech TEASED ahead of Paris debut

The new Electric Renault 4 E-Tech is teased in new images ahead of a debut at the Paris Motor Show on 14 October 2024.

We’re getting used to car makers delivering new EVs sporting ‘Heritage’ names, with the likes of Ford with the Capri returning as an electric Crossover and the Mustang badge attached to an electric SUV.

Renault is playing the same game as Ford with the new Renault 5 EV, and now it’s time for the second retro-named Renault with the imminent debut of the new electric Renault 4 E-Tech.

A mainstay of Renault’s range from the 1960s to 1990s, you can think of the original Renault 4 as a slightly upmarket Citroen 2CV, a compact, upright and boxy economical runaround, and although the target demographic for the new R4 won’t have any memory of the original Renault 4, Renault seems sure the retro-branding is the way to go.

The images Renault has delivered seem to show a production R4 which sticks to the looks we saw in the Renault 4Ever Concept a couple of years ago (if you take away the butch concept fripperies) with plenty of nods to the original.

Those nods include rear quarter lights, bumper overriders, folding fabric roof and rear lights, but more modern stuff too like the glass/perspex-covered nose too and an interior with the same twin-screen tech as the new R5.

Based on the same Platform as the new R5 – and with the same wheelbase – the R4 is a bit longer than the R5 at 4.14 metres (about the size of a Vauxhall Mokka) and is likely to come with the same powertrain options.

That will mean a 40kWh version with a 180-mile range and a 52kWh with around 235 miles, but it seems likely, given the more butch nature of the R4, that we could see a 4WD version too.