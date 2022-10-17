Renault 4EVER Trophy TEASES a new electric Renault 4

The Renault 4EVER Trophy Concept arrives at the Paris Motor Show to tease a new electric Renault 4 due in 2025.

The Renault 4 badge disappeared from Renault’s lineup in the early 1990s after a 30-year run as Renault’s take on a more refined Citroen 2CV, selling an impressive eight million or so in its 30-year life.

But with the 4 disappearing 30 years ago, we’re not entirely sure that reviving the moniker for a new generation electric car will resonate with the likely target audience, most of who were probably not even born when the R4 went out of production.

But having revived the Renault 5 badge for a new EV, Renault is now reviving the Renault 4 badge and teasing its arrival – although it’s more than a year away – with the unveiling of the Renault 4EVER Trophy at the Paris Motor Show.

The Renault 4EVER Trophy is a bit of a flight of fantasy as a ‘look at me’ show car with its big tyres, butch plastic cladding, sand ladders and adventure rack, but it’s also celebrating the slightly bonkers Renault 4 Trophy Rally held from France to the Moroccan desert every year with old R4s taking equipment to schools.

But look beyond all the bonkers stuff attached to the 4EVER – notably the painted stuff – and you’ll see what will be the new Renault 4 EV, an electric Crossover sitting above (not below) the new Renault 5 when it arrives in 2025.

Luca de Meo, Renault CEO, said:

The 4L is a legend. And legends never die! Today, it is this universal dimension of the 4L, a car that everyone can love, that we want to find through a modern and electric reinterpretation of the Renault 4.