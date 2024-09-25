New Electric Skoda Elroq – aimed at EVs like the Ford Explorer – to debut on 1 October

The new Skoda Elroq, a new EV from Skoda around the size of the Karoq, will debut on 1 October to join Skoda’s EV offerings.

You do have to wonder sometimes how much joined-up thinking goes into marketing new cars ahead of a debut.

Yes, it’s important to build a bit of interest ahead of a public launch and a drip feed of teaser images – slowly revealing more – and a trickle of detail on powertrains and specs does the job.

But back in May, Skoda started its tease for the new Skoda Elroq – an EV to sit below the Enyaq – with a teaser image of the front end and its new ‘Tech-Deck’, and followed that up with a fully camouflaged Elroq and a bunch of detail.

Now, as it’s announced the Skoda Elroq will debut on 1 October, Skoda seems only able to muster, by way of garnering interest, a tease image (above) which shows us no more than we saw back in May. Odd.

Still, 1 October is less than a week away and we already know the Elroq is about the same size as the electric Ford Explorer (which also sits on VW’s MEB platform) and will come with much the same powertrains as the Enyaq.

That means an Elroq 50 with 168bhp, Elroq 60 with 201bhp and Elroq 85 with 281bhp – all single motor – and an Elroq 85X with twin motor AWD and 296bhp, with an 82kWh battery in the 85 models, 63kWh in the 201bhp version and 55kWh in the 168bhp version.

We’re not entirely sure that the world needs yet another compact-ish electric SUV in a crowded market that’s underperforming all predictions. But it does stand a chance of stealing sales from competitors at a starting price estimated at around £35k.