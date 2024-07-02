The Skoda Elroq, is a new electric compact SUV which debuts in the autumn, ahead of which Skoda reveals details of what to expect.

The Skoda Elroq is the next electric car from Skoda as it rolls out its EV future, and we’ve already had a tease for the Elroq ahead of a debut in the autumn.

Now Skoda goes further with photos of the Elroq – suitably camouflaged – and a fair amount of detail on what to expect.

Aimed at cars like the Hyundai Kona – and similar in size to the ICE Skoda Karoq – Skoda is trumpeting a new design language for the Elroq, a design language we’ve already seen on the Skoda Epiq, although there are similarities with the silhouette of the Enyaq too.

The new design language means a ‘Tech-Deck’ face with a flatter and wider grille, big wheels, brand name writ large on the leading edge of the bonnet and split matrix headlights.

Under the skin, the Elroq sits on VW’s MEB Platform for EVs and will arrive with the option of four powertrains.

All powertrain options are much the same as on the larger Enyaq, with three front-wheel drive options offering 168bhp in the Elroq 50, 201bhp in the Elroq 60 and 281bhp in the Elroq 85, and a four-wheel drive dual motor Elroq 85x with 296bhp.

Power for the electric motors comes from a 82kWh battery in the two most powerful versions, 63kWh in the 201bhp version and 55kWh in the 168bhp version, with charging up to 175kW and range of up to 350 miles.