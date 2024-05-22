Skoda Elroq EV – an electric alternative to the Skoda Karoq – TEASED

The Skoda Elroq – an electric alternative to the Skoda Karoq – is teased sporting a new Skoda design language ahead of an autumn debut.

Just like the rest of the VW Group – and despite reluctance from buyers – Skoda is on a mission to deliver more and more EVs to the market, with six planned in the next few years.

Next up from Skoda is the arrival of the Skoda Elroq, effectively an electric alternative to the Skoda Karoq, which is due to debut in the autumn, ahead of which Skoda has delivered a single silhouette image (above) demonstrating a part of Skoda’s new design language.

We’ve already seen the same design language on the Skoda Epiq – Skoda’s take on the ‘budget’ VW ID.2 EV due in 2025 – but the Elroq will be the first production model to debut the new look, which will be rolled out across Skoda’s range in the coming years.

It features a new ‘Tech-Deck’ face with a flatter and wider ‘grille’, split Matrix headlights, big wheels and the brand name stuck on the leading edge of the bonnet Range Rover style.

Sitting on the VW MEB Platform – so no chance the Elroq will ever offer an ICE alternative – it seems likely it will be offered with the same powertrain options as the Skoda Enyaq which means a choice of 58kWh and 77kWh batteries and single and dual motor options.

Oliver Stefani, Head of Skoda Design, said:

At Škoda, design is an important part of the brand identity and one of the main factors of our success. The continuous development of key visual elements is both a demanding and exciting task. For this reason, my team and I are thrilled to present the preview of the first Škoda model to incorporate the new Modern Solid design language such as the Tech-Deck Face and a more robust overall look. Moreover, it is the first car in our portfolio to feature Škoda lettering on its sharply contoured bonnet. No doubt, our brand-new Elroq sets a new tone and is a real eye-catcher.

The Skoda Elroq will debut in the autumn.