New ELECTRIC Toyota Crossover teased ahead of March 11 debut

Toyota teases a new electric Crossover to debut on 11 March, expected to be a production version of the bZ Compact Concept.

Toyota hasn’t exactly hit the ‘Must Buy’ button with the electric bZ4X, but the new Toyota Urban Cruiser looks a better prospect and gets a better name. It also probably sounds the death knell for Toyota’s daft ‘bZ’ branding of its EVs.

Now Toyota is about to reveal the next instalment of its EV adventure, so we get a shadowy tease (above) ahead of a debut on 11 March.

We’re assuming this new Toyota EV is going to be a production take on the bZ Compact Concept we saw back in 2022, although it could be a Crossover take on the bZ3 Toyota already sells in China.

Whichever of the two this new EV turns out to be, it’ll sit below the bZ4X in terms of size and be aimed at cars like the Volvo EC40.

It seems likely the new EV will get similar powertrains to the Urban Cruiser, which will mean a choice of 49kWh and 61kWh battery packs, FDWD or AWD, up to 181bhp and range of around 250 miles.

At this stage, ahead of the 11 March debut, all Toyota officially has to say is:

The new car presents a sleek and stylish coupe design with a spacious comfortable and versatile interior and elevated driving dynamics. Its development is inspired by Toyota’s heritage of creating products that have strong emotional appeal and give wider choice to customers.