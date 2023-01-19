New Electric Volkswagen ID.7 will come with ‘SMART’ Air Con

The new Volkswagen ID.7, due to debut in a few months, will come with ‘Smart’ Air Conditioning for quicker and more efficient function.

Earlier this month, we got our first look at the new Volkswagen ID.7, Volkswagen’s next electric ID outing ahead of its official debut in the coming months.

Despite the camouflaged debut at CES, VW isn’t being particularly forthcoming with specifics yet on the car designed to take aim at opposition like the Tesla Model 3 and Polestar 2. But of course, a lack of specific detail gives plenty of room for regular snippets of information to arrive to keep interest alive.

The first of those snippets are details on a clever new air conditioning system and, in the process, letting us know that at least some of the glitchy infotainment we’ve seen in ID cars so far is addressed.

The new Air Con system activates as soon as the car senses a key approaching – blowing hot or cold depending on the temperature – quickly covering a large area with ‘dynamic horizontal movements’, with the airflow directed to driver and passengers as soon as they’re seated.

The new 15″ infotainment comes with always on screen climate controls (hooray) with controls for the ‘Smart Vents’ to control flow and direction and temperature changed by illuminated (another hooray) sliders below the screen.

The Air Con also reacts to voice commands, with VW giving the example that if you say your hands are cold the system will direct warm air to your hands and turn on the heated steering wheel, and even takes the angle of the sun into account to direct cool air to the right part of the cabin.

No doubt this is just the first of a number of titbits on the ID.7 ahead of its official debut.