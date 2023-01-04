First look at the Volkswagen ID.7 EV – aimed at Tesla Model 3, Polestar 2 and more

Volkswagen reveals the first look at the new VW ID.7 electric saloon, aimed at cars like the Tesla Model 3 and Polestar 2.

It’s more than two years since VW’s first electric car proper, the VW ID.3, went on sale, since when VW has added more ID models including the ID.4, ID.5 and ID.Buzz, and to date has flogged more than half a million ID EVs.

To start, VW rolled out the Hatch and SUV models to hit the most market-appealing sectors first, but with the more niche ID Buzz now out and about, VW has now revealed a first look at the first ID saloon – the VW ID.7.

Previewed last year as the ID Aero, the ID.7 is revealed with a swirly multi-layered paint job which can be lit up to create an electroluminescence effect. But don’t expect it to be a production option.

What the ID.7 seems to be about is challenging Tesla, because we all know the world has fallen out of love with saloon cars, but the success of the Model 3 has seen cars like the Polestar 2 and Hyundai Ioniq 6 EVs vying for a piece of Tesla’s saloon market, and VW is determined to play too.

The ID.7 is actually closer in size to the Tesla Model S at 4940mm long – although its price point is expected to be aimed at the Model 3 – and looks very similar to the Aero Concept with a big emphasis on aero and a promise of a 435-mile range, although that range seems likely to come from a bigger battery than VW’s current 77kWh offering. It also seems likely the ID.7 will come, eventually, with a choice of both single-motor and dual-motor GTX versions.

Inside, the VW ID.7 looks to come with at least some of the answers to the rather woeful performance of the infotainment on VW’s recent models, with a new 15″ infotainment screen, easily accessible Climate controls, illuminated touch sliders, smart air vents and augmented HUD.

VW’s CEO, Thomas Schafer, said:

With the new ID.7, we are extending our electric model range into the upper segments. The sedan will offer top-class technology and quality. The ID.7 is one of ten new electric models that we are planning to launch by 2026. Our goal? To deliver suitable products for our customers in every single segment.

This initial reveal of the ID.7 at CES will be followed by a full debut in Q2, with the first UK customer cars expected to arrive before the end of 2023.