New electric Volvo XC30 – Volvo’s new entry level electric SUV – will also be built in Europe

The electric Volvo EX30 compact SUV will also be built in Europe as Volvo looks to decentralize car production to suit a global market.

Volvo revealed their new entry-level electric SUV – the Volvo EX30 – back in the summer, and production is already underway in China.

Now, Volvo has announced that the EX30 won’t be just a China-built model (which might help combat some of the privacy worries around Chinese cars) and will also build the EX30 in Europe EX30 to suit a global market for a model Volvo reckons will be its best-seller, appealing as a car for a younger demographic and as a second car.

Already on sale in the UK, the EX30 starts at a not unreasonable (for an EV) £33,795 for the single motor model, rising to £40,995 for the range-topping Twin Motor Performance model, but it’ll be 2025 before European production starts.

When it does, the EX30 will be built at Volvo’s Plant in Ghent, Belgium, which also builds the XC40 and C40 models for both European sales and for export, by which time Volvo should have the Cross Country version of the EX30 – and more affordable ‘Core’ trim models on sale.

Jim Rowan, Volvo CEO, said:

Our ambition is to sell the EX30 around the world at an attractive price point, easing the transition to driving an electric Volvo car for more people while also contributing to company margins. Adding production in Ghent is a logical move as we aim to capture the strong demand for our exciting small electric SUV across the globe.