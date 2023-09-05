New entry-level electric BMW iX1 eDrive20 has 296-mile range – costs from £44,560

BMW launches the electric iX1 eDrive20 as a new entry point for the iX1 EV, with a 296-mile range and prices from £44,560.

Last summer, the new BMW X1 arrived, slightly bigger than its predecessor, a bit more SUV with a bigger grille and added butch, with the latest BMW curved display and the latest OS 8 software.

But the update for the X1 also included the electric iX1, although the only option was the BMW iX1 xDrive30 with AWD and 313bhp, powered by a 64.7kWh battery promising an official range of 257-272 miles.

Now, BMW is extending the iX1 offerings with a new entry-level model – the BMW iX1 eDrive20.

The BMW iX1 eDrive20 comes with a single motor delivering 204bhp and is available in Sport, XLine and M Sport trim, with starting prices of £44,460, £46,560 and £49,310 respectively, some £7k less than the iX1 xDrive30.

Lower power and the same battery as the iX1 xDrive30 mean an improvement in range, with BMW saying the eDrive20 will deliver up to 296 miles, depending on model, although it’s not exactly swift with 0-62mph in 8.6 seconds, almost three seconds slower than the xDrive30.

Despite the entry-level tag for the new iX1 eDrive20, it retains much the same spec as its more expensive sibling, including the 10.25″ infotainment and 10.7″ instrument panel.

Now on sale, the new BMW iX1 eDrive20 will start to arrive in the UK in November.