New Honda Civic e:Hybrid REVEALED again – and it’s Hybrid only

Honda takes the covers of the new Civic, and it’s hybrid only for the new Civic e:HEV as well as a more restrained design than the outgoing Civic.

Honda actually revealed the UK version of the new Civic last year, but there was a bit of a shortage of detail. But now, with plans to put it on sale in the UK in the autumn, Honda has officially revealed all they want us to know for now. So no prices or full specs yet.

The styling of the new Civic is more restrained than the rather Marmite looks of the outgoing Civic – although it still looks evolutionary rather than any great departure – but it comes with a roofline, and tailgate, which is more fastback than hatchback.

Honda has also dubbed the new Civic the Civic e:Hybrid – joining Honda’s other e:Hybrid models – and it’s going to be hybrid-only when it arrives.

Power comes from a 2.0-litre Atkinson engine with two electric motors and delivers 181bhp, with Eco, Normal, Sport and Individual driving modes.

Trim levels for the new Civic are Elegance, Sport and Advance, with top-end models getting a 10.2″ digital instrument display, 9″ infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and BOSE Sound.

There’s also Honda’s latest ‘Sensing’ suite of safety nannies including a wide-view camera, lane keep, braking control and blind spot.

Now Honda no longer build in the UK after Swindon closed up shop, the new Honda Civic will be imported from Japan when it goes on sale in the Autumn.