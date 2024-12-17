New Hybrid Honda Prelude will get S+ Shift technology when it arrives in 2026

When the new hybrid Honda Prelude arrives in the UK it will come with S+ Shift technology to mimic quick gear changes.

You’d reasonably expect, because this is 2024, that any car maker reviving an iconic nameplate to hang on a new car would see it added to an electric SUV (hello, Ford Capri) in an attempt to tease buyers into showrooms to see what’s on offer.

So when Honda told us the Prelude was returning it was a very pleasant surprise to learn that it wasn’t an electric SUV but a proper two-door sports coupe with a hybrid, not an electric, powertrain. Hoorah.

Sadly, the new Honda Prelude isn’t due to arrive in the UK until early 2026, but that hasn’t stopped Honda coming back with new information on the new Prelujde.

The news is that instead of coming with a CVT ‘box, which is probably what you’d expect from a Honda Hybrid, it’ll come with Honda’s S+ Shift technology to mimic gear changes to ‘further enhance the joy of driving’.

Honda says the S+ Shift tech will simulate the sound and feel of quick auto ‘box changes – a lot more appealing than the mad revs you get from a CVT – to deliver ‘exhilarating driving pleasure’. Sounds good.

Hans de Jaeger, Senior Vice President, Honda Motor Europe, said:

The Honda Prelude is an iconic nameplate, and this latest model promises to build on that heritage with our trademark hybrid performance and the latest dynamic technology. All with a view to not only delivering exceptional efficiency, but also the fun-to-drive performance for which this model is known. We are excited for its arrival in Europe following a very positive reception so far.