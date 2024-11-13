New Hyundai Ioniq 9 EV – Hyundai’s take on the Kia EV9 – to DEBUT on 21 November

The Hyundai Ioniq 9 – an electric SUV sibling to Kia’s EV9 – will debut on 21 November at the Los Angeles Motor Show.

It’s three years since the Hyundai Seven Concept was revealed at the Los Angeles Motor Show previewing a new, large electric SUV with distinctive styling and a ‘Lounge’ interior, at the same time as the Kia Concept EV9 was revealed.

But early last year, Kia revealed the EV9, and although we subsequently learned the Concept Seven would actually be the Ioniq 9 when it arrived, Hyundai hasn’t exactly rushed to get the Ioniq 9 on sale alongside the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6. But now it’s about to be revealed at the Los Angeles Motor Show next month in production guise, exactly three years on from the debut of the Concept Seven.

From what we can see from the teaser image (above) from Hyundai, the Ioniq 9 will retain the individual styling of the Concept, with a sloping offline and flat back end, LED lighting and stteply raked windscreen, with an interior offering room for seven in three rows and promising a ‘Lounge’ interior with a dash likely to be similar yo Hyundai’s latest models.

As the underpinnings of the Ioniq 9 are shared with the Kia EV9, we can probably expect the same, or very similar, powertrains, with 100kWh battery powering a single 210bhp motor or a 378bhp twin motor job.