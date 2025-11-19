New Jeep Recon is a 641bhp ELECTRIC ‘Trail Rated’ off-roader

The Jeep Recon is revealed as a proper, ‘Trail Rated’ electric off-roader with 641bhp, and it’s heading for the UK later in 2026.

On this side of the Pond, we think of Land Rover as the ultimate exponent of off-roading ability, but it is different in the US, where it’s Jeep that’s considered to be the ‘Boss’. That said, Land Rover’s products are, on the whole, much better on-road without sacrificing off-road ability.

Now, Jeep has revealed the Jeep Recon as, effectively, an electric alternative to the Wrangler, promising not just ‘Trail Rated’ off-road prowess, but good on-road manners too.

Looking just as you’d expect a serious off-roading Jeep to look, the Recon is boxy and butch with removable doors, a split tailgate, much protective cladding, big wheelarches with 33″ rubber, an illuminated seven-slot grille, and U-shaped DLRs.

Under the skin, there are double wishbones at the front and multi-link suspension at the back, 23cm of ground clearance and 33.8 degree approach, 33.1 degree departure and 23.2 breakover angles for proper rufty-tufty abilities and, of course, Jeep’s Selec-Terrain system.

Power for the Recon comes from a 100kWh battery, which powers a pair of electric motors good for a combined 641bhp and 621lb/ft of torque, enough to see the Recon hit 62mph in rather ludicrous 3.7 seconds. If you can keep your right foot off the loud pedal, you could get up to 250 miles of range.

Inside looks pretty decent despite the use of hard-wearing materials, with a 12.3″ driver display and 14.5″ infotainment. But with very few actual buttons and most stuff plonked on the screen, it doesn’t seem massively practcial when you’re all gloved-up and up to your eyes in the rough stuff.

Bob Broderdorf, Jeep CEO, said:

The 2026 Jeep Recon is a bold step forward for the brand, an all-electric SUV that stays true to our core values of freedom, adventure and capability. It’s trail-rated, purpose-built and ready to take Jeep enthusiasts into the future without compromising the legendary performance they expect.

The new Jeep Recon will launch early in the New Year in North America, but it’ll be much later in 2026 before it arrives in the UK. Expect prices to start around £75k.