New Kia EV5 – Kia’s answer to EVs like the Skoda Enyaq – costs from £39,295

The new Kia EV5 – a Sportage-sized electric SUV – goes on sale in the UK with a 329-mile range and prices starting at £39,295.

The Kia EV5 was officially revealed back in July as a Sportage-sized EV SUV, entering a market full of competition from EV SUVs like the Skoda Enyaq, Ford Explorer, Tesla Model Y, VW ID.4 and more. And now it’s going on sale in the UK.

To keep things simple, the EV5, for now at least, comes with a single powertrain option, with an 81.4kWh battery powering a 214bhp electric motor delivering a range of 329 miles, although it seems likely a GT version with 300bhp will be added to the offerings in due course.

Performance stats are 0-62mph in 8.4 seconds and a top speed of 102mph, with the promise of 10-80% charging in 30 minutes on a 150kW charger.

The EV5 comes in three flavours – Air, GT-Line and GT-Line S – with all models coming well-equipped with LED lights front and back, Auto lights and wipers, Privacy Glass, heated front seats and steering wheel, Climate, dual 12.3″ screens for driver and infotainment, 5.3″ Climate panel, wireless CarPlay and Android Auto, Led interior lighting and a wide range of safety nannies.

The entry-level EV5 Air (£39,295) comes with 18″ alloys, electric heated door mirrors, black cloth upholstery and black side sills and wheel arches, with the EV5 GT Line (£42,595) adding 19″ GT alloys, GT-Line styling, Adaptive main beam, Two-Tone faux leather, heated rear seats, Driver memory seat, Power tailgate, V2L and wireless phone charging.

Top of the range Kia EV5 GT-Line S (£47,095) adds sunroof, ventilated front seats, Harmon Kardon Sound, HUD, parking sensors all round, Remote Smart Parking, 360 View monitor and Heat Pump (a £900 option).

Order books for the Kia EV5 are now open, with first deliveries before the end of the year.