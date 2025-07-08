Kia EV5 OFFICIALLY revealed for the UK – Kia’s answer to EV SUVs like the Skoda Enyaq

The new electric Kia EV5 is revealed in UK/Euro spec, offering a single 214bhp powertrain and a range of up to 329 miles.

It’s been more than two years since the Kia EV5 Concept put in an appearance, and only a few months less than that since the EV5 was officially revealed in production guise in China.

Despite the 2023 reveal, it’s taken until now for Kia to reveal the EV5 for the UK and Europe, and even after such a long wait we’re still not getting the full EV5 offerings already being sold in China and Australia.

In terms of its appearance, the EV5 for the UK is essentially the same as the EV5 we saw two years ago, essentially an EV9 on a boil wash with hints of the EV3 thrown in, and aimed at competitors like the Skoda Enyaq, VW ID. 5 and Tesla Model Y (although not in terms of performance).

Inside, it’s also much like the EV9 with twin 12.3″ screens for driver display and infotainment and a 5.3″ Climate Display, with a centre console and a pair of seats replacing the Chinese market front bench arrangement.

For now, there is only a single powertrain on offer with a 214bhp motor at the front powered by an 81.4kWh battery – a nickel-manganese-cobalt battery rather than the Chinese lithium-iron-phosphate pack – promising range of up to 329 miles, with V2L and V2G and charging speeds of up to 150kW. It’s expected that the AWD version, already on sale in China, will arrive later.

No prices yet, but it looks likely the entry-level ‘Air’ version will start at around £38k.