Kia EV5 OFFICIALLY revealed as a new Sportage-sized EV

The electric Kia EV5 is officially revealed as Kia’s latest EV family member, a Sportage-sized EV with EV9 looks. Expected in the UK in 2024.

Back in the spring, Kia revealed the Concept EV5 to preview a new electric model to add to the EV6 and EV9, looking much like an EV9 on a boil wash, and earlier this month we revealed the first photos of the production version thanks to Chinese media.

But now, Kia has officially revealed the EV5 although, as is Kia’s wont, we don’t get a lot of detail beyond seeing the car in the flesh.

As we already know, the EV5 is very similar in looks to the bigger EV9 – and very similar in size to the Sportage – and the production version stays close to the concept apart from proper door mirrors, smaller alloys and tweaks to the bumpers and lights.

Inside is also very similar to the EV9 – like an ‘additional room’ for households – and comes with a front ‘bench’ seat (although it’s just for two), trick ambient lighting, a single panel screen incorporating instrument cluster and infotainment, flat-folding back seats, four-spoke steering wheel and actual HVAC controls.

Expected to sit on Kia’s E-GNP Platform, Kia is yet to confirm powertrains, but we do know, in China, it will come with a single electric motor with 215bhp powering the front wheels and BYD’s Blade battery with 82kWh.

Confirmation of powertrains, trims and prices aren’t expected until October, and it’s probably going to be a year before the EV5 is available in the UK.