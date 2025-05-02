New Kia EV6 Air Standard Range CUTS the entry price for the electric EV6

The Kia EV6 range gets a new entry-level model with the arrival of the Kia EV6 Air Standard range, costing from £39,235.

It’s been four years since the Kia EV6 arrived as Kia’s in-house rival to the Hyundai Ioniq 5, an appealing EV offering, albeit with the usual high EV price (starting at £40k and rising to almost £60k).

Fast forward to last year, and Kia updated the EV6 with a raft of changes to try and keep it selling in an increasingly competitive market with more EVs on offer than buyers.

That meant the usual facelift fodder of new front end, new bumpers, new alloys and a light bar at the back, and an increase in battery capacity from the original 77kWh to 84kWh, powering either the back wheels with 225bhp or all four wheels with 321bhp.

There was also new software and graphics and spec titivations, but the bottom line for entry rose to £45,575.

Now, Kia has decided to cut the entry-level price for the EV6 by delivering the EV6 Air Standard Range model with a smaller 63kWh battery and priced from £39,235.

Kia is promising range of 265 miles from the new smaller battery model, and reckons 400 miles in urban driving, and with the same 800V architecture as the rest of the EV6 range you can charge from 10-80% in 18 minutes.

Apart from the smaller battery, spec is the same as the existing Air model with 19″ alloys, LED lights, heated front seats and steering wheel, Smart Cruise, a pair of 12.3″ screens and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Whether a lower entry-level price will increase EV6 sales remains to be seen, but if you can live without last year’s facelift tweaks, you can now get a two-year-old EV6 with 77kWh battery for £20k.

Which, with Kia’s seven-year warranty, seems the best way to go.