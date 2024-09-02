Kia EV6 Facelift goes on sale in the UK priced from £45,575

The recently facelifted electric Kia EV6 goes on sale in the UK today (02/09/24) with a bigger battery and prices from £45,575.

Back in May, in an effort to keep buyers interested in a rapidly changing electric car market, Kia gave the electric EV6 a bit of a makeover, and now it goes on sale in the UK from today.

The changes wrought to the EV6 are not huge, but do use the regular facelift titivations of new front end (inspired by the EV9), new bumpers front and back, full-width lightbar at the back (which seems to be compulsory now), and new 19″ and 20″ alloys.

Inside doesn’t change a lot, but there is new software and graphics, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, fingerprint scanning, a new steering wheel and extra sound insulation, with a new 84kWh battery for more range but the same power outputs – depending on model – of 225bhp (RWD) and 321bhp (AWD).

Trim levels remain Air, GT-Line and GT-Line S, with Air models (RWD only) coming with 12.3″ infotainment, 19″ alloys, heated front seats and steering wheel, the usual safety nannies and parking sensors with reversing camera. Prices start at £45,575.

Move up to the GT-Line model and you can add GT-Line styling, privacy glass, Dual LED headlights, electric front seats and wireless phone charging, Prices start at £48,575 for the RWD model and £52,075 for the AWD.

Top of the tree GT-Line S comes with posher 20″ alloys, sunroof, fake suede, smart tailgate, Posh Meridian Sound, customisable HUD, side parking sensors and an optional heat pump (really?). Prices start at £53,675 for the RWD model and £57,715 for the AWD.