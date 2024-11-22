New Kia EV9 GT REVEALED with 500bhp and likely to cost pushing on £90k

The Kia EV9 GT arrives to top the new electric SUV range, boasting 501bhp and likely to cost getting on for £90,000.

The new Electric Kia EV9 went on sale in the UK earlier this year, offering a couple of powertrains, RWD and AWD and a range-toppi9ng EV9 GT Line S model costing pushing on £80k.

Now, Kia reveals the new range-topper for the EV9 range with the reveal of the Kia EV9 GT which gets some performance bits already seen on the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N like virtual gear shifts and electronic limited slip diff.

The headline is a big jump in power from the GT-Line models with a 362bhp electric motor at the back and 314bhp motor at the front delivering a combined maximum of 501bhp which will get it to 62mph in around 4.5 seconds.

The additional power will sap range a bit – probably to a bit under 300 miles – as it comes with the same 99.9kWh battery as the rest of the EV9 range, but it runs an 800V architecture so you can, theoretically, get a 10-80% charge in around 25 minutes.

Kia has also upgraded the EV9’s chassis too, with the aforementioned limited-slip diff, beefier brakes and adaptive dampers to improve handling as well as new 21″ alloys.

There are a few cosmetic tweaks too including bumper changes and neon green brake callipers, with splashes of the same colour in the interior which comes with leather and Alcantara and sports seats.

There are no prices for the Kia EV9 GT as yet, but we can’t see it starting much below £90k when it arrives later next year.