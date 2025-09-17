New Kia K4 Hatch arrives as a new Kia that’s NOT an EV

The Kia K4 arrives as an indirect replacement for the Kia Ceed, and as a competitor for the VW Golf, with ICE-only powertrains.
That means a 1.0-litre T-GDi petrol with 113bhp and manual ‘box or a 1.6-litre T-GDi petrol with either 148bhp or 178bhp and seven-speed auto, and a full hybrid option to follow.
Effectively an indirect replacement for the now-defunct Kia Ceed, the K4 is a bit longer than a VW Golf, with a floating roofline, Star Map lighting borrowed from the EV9, hidden door handles in the C-pillar, and a sporty look for GT-Line models.
Inside, the K4 gets a single panel housing a 12.3″ screen for driver display and another for infotainment, as well as a small climate control screen, and actual knobs for stuff like volume and Climate, and a wide range of ADAS nannies from Rear Cross Traffic to Smart Cruise.
No price for the Kia K4 yet, but it’s likely to start the right side of £30k when it goes on sale later in the year.
