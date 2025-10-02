New Kia K4 UK prices and specs announced – and it’s CHEAPER than a VW Golf

The new Kia K4 Hatch goes on sale in the UK with a choice of three trim levels, three ICE engines and prices from £25,995.

As we know, the Ford Focus is about to go out of production, as Ford thinks there’s no market for ICE family hatches, despite the VW Golf selling 200k in Europe last year (and the Focus some 85k), to concentrate on EVs. Which isn’t going well.

Over at Kia – where EVs are doing quite well – common sense has ruled, and the new Kia K4 Hatch has arrived with ICE powertrains to deliver a car that buyers are actually going to want. And it looks set to steal sales from the VW Golf – which it undercuts by some £2k – and mop up buyers who would have opted for a Ford Focus if they could.

Now, the Kia K4 goes on sale in the UK with a choice of three ICE powertrains and three trim levels and prices from £25,995.

A 1.0-litre T-GDI 48V good for 113bhp is the standard offering on Pure and GT-Line trim, with a 1.6-litre T-GDI good for 147bhp an option on GT-Line and a more powerful 177bhp version available on GT-Line S, with Pure models getting a manual ‘box (and DCT option) and other models a DCT as standard.

All models come with LED lights all round, auto lights and wipers, Auto Air Con, 12.3″ driver’s display, 12.3″ infotainment, 5.3″ Climate panel, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, rear parking sensors and camera, and lots of safety nannies.

Pure models add 16″ alloys and body coloured door mirrors and bumpers, with GT-Line models getting 17″ alloys, GT-Line sporty styling, privacy glass, faux leather, heated electric driver’s seat and heated front seats.

The range-topping K4 GT-Line S gets 18″ alloys, sunroof, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, Harmon Kardon Sound, wireless phone charging and Digital Key.

Pure models start at £25,995 (an extra £1.5k for the DCT), GT-Line models at £29,995 for the 113bhp version and £31,295 for the 147bhp version, and the GT-Line S at £33,995 for the 113bhp model and £36,195 for the 177bhp model.

Order books for the Kia K4 are now open, with first customer deliveries before the end of the year.