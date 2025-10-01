New Kia Stonic is MUCH cheaper than rivals like the Ford Puma and Nissan Juke

The recently revealed update for the Kia Stonic goes on sale from £21,795, significantly undercutting rivals like the Ford Puma and Nissan Juke.

We recently had the reveal of the new Kia Stonic as Kia updated the ageing model with fresh looks, more tech and a new interior to better compete with rivals like the Ford Puma and Nissan Juke.

Now, the new Kia Stonic goes on sale in the UK with prices starting at a very competitive £21,795, undercutting the Puma and Juke by up to £4k, although, to be fair, both the entry-level models of the Puma and Juke are a bit more powerful.

Under the bonnet, there’s a choice of a 99bhp 1.0-litre T-GDI petrol or a 113bhp mild hybrid version, with three trim levels – Pure, GT-Line and GT-Line S – with the 99bhp available on Pure trim with either manual or DCT ‘box, the mild hybrid on GT-Line trim and the same with the GT-Line S but only available with the DCT ‘box.

Standard kit on the Pure models – £21,795 for the manual and £22,795 for the DCT – includes 12.3″ infotainment, rear parking sensors, reversing camera, 4.2″ driver display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, electric windows and various safety nannies.

Move up to GT-Line trim – Mild Hybrid with manual ‘box at £24,595 or £25,595 with DCT – adds 16″ alloys, Halogen headlights and Air Con, with GT-Line S (Mild Hybrid and DCT only at £28,295) adding heated front seats and steering wheel, wireless phone charging, parking sensors front and back, SMart Cruise and moe nannies.

Now on sale, first deliveries of the new Kia Stonic are due before the end of the year.