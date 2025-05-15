New Land Rover Discovery Tempest pushes Discovery prices up to £83,720

The Land Rover Discovery gets minor tweaks and a pair of new models – Tempest and Gemini – to try and bolster faltering sales.

It’s getting on for nine years since the current Land Rover Discovery arrived, and although it arrived as a properly able Land Rover product it did have odd proportions making it look ‘Thin’, as well as a properly stupid offset rear number plate.

Land Rover has tweaked the Disco a bit since its arrival, but it’s still an outlier in LR’s range despite JLR making it one of its ‘House of Brands’ alongside Defendr and Range Rover, and it’s now selling just 14,000 a year, less than 30% of Discovery 4 sales in the year the current Disco arrived, numbers no doubt affected by the arrival of the new Defender which is now JLR’s biggest seller.

Now, Land Rover is having a bit of a play with the Discovery for 2025, with a pair of new models – Tempest and Gemini – which, says JLR, honour the Disco’s 35-year history.

The Discover Tempest is named after the codename used for the Disco 2 and comes in three colours with matt protective film, copper-coloured roof and trim details, new alloys and ‘Tempest’ badging, With the Discovery Gemini getting a choice of six colours, ‘Gemini’ badging, cooler compartment in the back and three-zone Climate.

As well as the two new models, there are three new ‘Accessory’ Packs – Beach Days, Road Trip and Snow Days – adding small extras to suit the name on the tin.

The only powertrain option for the Discovery, including the new models, remains the 3.0-litre D350 diesel good for 345bhp and 516lb/ft of torque.

Prices for the Land Rover Discovery for 2025 start at £64,810 for the Discovery S, with the new Discovery Gemini at £79,760 and the Discovery Tempest at £83,720.