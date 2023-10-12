New Lexus LBX Full model range and prices announced

The full range of offerings for the new Lexus LBX is announced, with a wide choice of models and prices from £29,995 to £40,545.

Is the new Lexus LBX a step too far down the ladder for Lexus as a compact SUV based on the Toyota Yaris Cross and likely to diminish Lexus’s hard-won reputation for quality and luxury? Perhaps.

But with car prices flying through the roof as car makers seem intent on delivering price parity between ICE and EV by ramping up ICE prices, Lexus could find a ready market for the LBX in older downsizers as well as young and affluent-ish buyers.

We already know the LBX will cost from £29,995 after Lexus announced ‘from’ prices in August, but now we get details of the full range of offerings, and they’re quite extensive.

The starting point is the LBX Urban – the £29,995 entry point – which comes with 17″ alloys, LED headlights, auto high beam, Lexus Link Connect Multimedia, 9.8″ touchscreen, Climate, Apple Car Play and Android Auto, parking sensors and rear-view camera.

Move up to the LBX Premium (£32,495) and you add heated front seats, Tahra upholstery, privacy glass, wireless phone charging, Pre-Collision with Driver Monitor, Blind Spot, Safe Exit, auto wipers and ambient lighting.

LBX Premium Plus (£34,495) gets 18″ Black alloys, power tailgate, 12.3″ infotainment, HUD, Smart Entry and air purification, with the LBX Premium Plus Design (£35,595) adds two-tone paint, machined alloys, and faux leather with red stitching.

The LBX Takumi (£38,245) gets Mark Levinson Sound, semi-analine leather, an electric driver’s seat with memory, posh ambient lighting, Intelligent Park Assist, Advanced Safety Pack, LED headlights and Adaptive High Beam, with the LBX Takumi Design (£39,245) adds two-tone paint, machined 18″ alloys and Ultraseude and leather upholstery.

Finally, and it’s been a long list, there’s the LBX Original Edition £39,995) with a unique Sonic Copper bi-tone paint job, matt black 18″ alloys, bumper inserts and ‘Original Edition’ badges.

Whichever model you opt for you get the same 1.5-litre Hybrid powertrain with FWD, although AWD is available on the LBX Takumi models for an extra £1,300.

The order book for the new Lexus LBX is now open with first customer deliveries due in March 2024.