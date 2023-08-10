New Lexus LBX – Lexus’s new entry-level model – costs from £29,995

The new Lexus LBX SUV/Crossover goes on pre-sale in the UK with prices from £29,995, with full pricing and specs to follow in October.

When the Lexus CT went to the Lexus graveyard, the entry-level Lexus became the Lexus UX – and even an electric UX – but that’s now changed.

Revealed in June, the new Lexus LBX is a Lexus take on the Toyota Yaris Cross and the starting point for the Lexus experience, with Lexus now announcing it’s open for pre-sales with prices from £29,995.

Powered by a new 1.5-litre full hybrid powertrain, the LBX comes with 2WD, with a 4WD option to follow, and a wide choice of trim levels and options. So expect your £30k to be more than £40k when you choose what you want. But Lexus isn’t telling us exactly how much higher-spec models will cost just yet.

Lexus has gone to town on choice, with six different grades – Urban, Premium, Premium Plus, Premium Plus Design, Takumi and Takumi Design – and five different ‘atmospheres’ – Elegant, Relax, Emotion, Cool and LBX. There’s also a limited run of 250 Original Edition models.

The entry-level UBX Urban comes with 17″ alloys, LED headlights with automatic high beam, Lexus Link Connect with 9.8″ screen, climate, smartphone integration, rear-view camera and parking sensors, with LBX Premium adding Tahara upholstery, privacy glass, wireless phone charging, extra safety stuff like Blind Spot and Safe Exit, auto wipers and ambient lighting.

The LBX Premium Plus goes further with high-gloss 18″ alloys, a power tailgate, 12.3″ instrument panel, HUD, Smart Entry and nanoe-X air purification, with Premium Plus Design adding bi-tone paint job, machined alloys and perforated Tahara upholstery with red stitching.

Top of the UBX tree is the Takumi which adds posh Mark Levinson Sound, semi-aniline leather, a powered driver’s seat with memory, multi-colour ambient lighting, Intelligent Park Assist and Advanced Safety Pack, with the Takumi Design adding bi-tone paint job, machined 18″ alloys and Ultrasuede and leather upholstery.

Finally, there’s a limited offer of 250 LBX Original Edition with matte black 18″ wheels, bumper inserts, rear pillar details and a Sonic Copper bi-tone finish.

Lexus has now opened pre-orders for the LBX with a £500 reservation, with proper orders – and prices – available in October.