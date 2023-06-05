The new Lexus LBX is revealed as a Lexus take on the Toyota Yaris Cross, with new looks including a tamed spindle grille.

When Lexus revealed the Lexus UX some five years ago, it seemed sensible to see it as a crossover/SUV replacement for the Lexus CT Hatch, which disappeared from the UK road two years later.

The UX is bigger than the CT by around 175mm, but with cars growing every year it made sense to have an on-the-Zeitgiest crossover thingy as its replacement.

But now, following a recent tease, we get a new even smaller Lexus – the new Lexus LBX – which is smaller than the CT – by around 130mm – and is based on the Toyota Yaris Cross, but with much titivation to make it a ‘proper’ Lexus.

The Lexus LBX has been created primarily for the UK and Europe market and is underpinned by the same GA-B Platform as the Toyota Yaris Cross, and comes with a 1.5-litre hybrid powertrain with Lexus’s latest bi-polar nickel-metal hybrid batteries promising more energy density and greater EV range.

Perhaps the biggest departure for the LBX – apart from its compact size – is the taming of the ubiquitous Lexus Spindle grille, now flanked by slim headlights with a slim aperture and body-coloured strip joining the two and relegating the spindle grille to a less in-your-face position below.

Under the skin, there’s a 1.5-litre hybrid powertrain good for 134bhp with power going to the front wheels, although Lexus also plans an E-Four all-wheel drive option to follow with an additional motor at the back.

Inside, Lexus says the LBX is finished to the same standards as other Lexus models, with the Lexus Link Connect system as standard with 9.8″ infotainment, ‘Hey Lexus’ voice control and, optionally, very high-end Mark Levinson Sound.

It’ll be spring next year before deliveries of the LBX start in the UK, although pre-orders open next month and the order book proper in October. No prices yet, but the starting point will be north of £30k.