New Lexus LBX grabs Car of the Year Award – wins too for BMW, Kia, Land Rover and more

The new Lexus LBX has grabbed the Way Car? Car of the Year award, with wins too for BMW, Kia, Renault and more.

It’s still Car of the Year season, with the latest COTY Award held by What Car? And, surprisingly, the Car of the Year Award has gone not to an EV, but a Hybrid.

The new Lexus LBX, a new entry-level small SUV from Lexus, has come out on top, with What Car? saying:

The Lexus LBX is the first small SUV to combine hybrid efficiency with big-car luxury, and it offers these strengths for an amazingly tempting price.

Of course, because this is 2024 and it’s compulsory, there were wins for EVs in the list (full list of winners below) including the Tesla Model 3 as the Executive Car of the Year, the Family Electric Car award went to the Kia EV6 and the MG4 as Small Electric COTY.

Top performing manufacturer was BMW with the X7 getting the Luxury Car Award, BMW 4 Series the Coupe/ Convertible award and the M3 Touring Performance Car COTY, with a strong showing from Kia and Renault and wins too for everything from the Smart #1 to the Land Rover Defender 130.

What Car? Car of the Year Winners 2024.

Small Car of the Year: Renault Clio

Family Car of the Year: Toyota Corolla 1.8 Hybrid

Hot Hatch of the Year: Mercedes-AMG A45 S Plus

Small SUV of the Year: Lexus LBX 1.5 Premium Plus

Family SUV of the Year: Kia Sportage 1.6T GDi

Plug-in Hybrid of the Year: Mazda MX-30 R-EV

Small Electric Car of the Year: MG 4 EV SE

Small Electric SUV of the Year: Smart #1 Premium

Family Electric SUV of the Year: Kia EV6 RWD GT-Line

Executive Car of the Year: Tesla Model 3 RWD

Estate Car of the Year: Toyota Corolla Touring Sports 1.8 Hybrid Icon

7-Seater of the Year: Land Rover Defender 110 D300

Luxury Car of the Year: BMW X7 40d M Sport

Coupé/Convertible of the Year: BMW 4 Series 420i M Sport

Sports SUV of the Year: Ford Puma ST 1.5 Ecoboost 200

Sports Car of the Year: Porsche 718 Cayman GTS

Performance Car of the Year: BMW M3 Touring Competition xDrive