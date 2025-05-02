New Lotus Emira Clark Edition CELEBRATES Jim Clark’s racing prowess

Lotus is celebrating 60 years since Jim Clark won the F1 World Championship with the Lotus Emira Clark Edition.

For those not old enough to actually remember – which is probably most of us – Jim Clark was one of the greatest F1 drivers of all time before his tragic death at the age of 32 in an F2 race in 1968, and will be forever associated with Colin Chapman and Lotus, garnering his second F1 title in 1965 with Lotus as well as winning the Indy 500 the same year

Clark wouldn’t recognise the burgeoning crop of bloated Lotus EVs as proper Lotus cars, but he would have more time for the ICE Emira, so Lotus has decided to celebrate Clark’s achievements 60 years on with this – the Lotus Emira Clark Edition.

The Lotus Emira Clark Edition is a run of 60 cars with a raft of evocative cosmetic tweaks and additions to celebrate Jim Clark’s achievements and is effectively a titivated Emira V6.

Finished in Clark Racing Green with black roof, the Clark Emira gets an iconic yellow stripe wrapped around the front, yellow exhaust pipes, yellow pinstripe and ‘Clark Edtion’ badging on the doors.

Inside, there’s an asymmetrical finish with the driver’s seat covered in red leather and Alcantara and the passenger seat in black leather and Alcantara, a Jim Clark badge with his Tartan, Jim Clark’s signature on the dashboard and team Lotus detailing on the seats.

Under the skin nothing changes from the regular Emira V6 so it’s 400bhp on offer from the 3.5-litre six-pot with manual ‘box.

Lotus want £115,000 for each of the 60 Emira Clark Editions, £22.5k more than a regular Emira V6.