New Maserati GranTurismo OFFICIALLY revealed as Modena, Trofeo and electric Folgore models

The new Maserati GranTurismo is officially revealed and offered with a V6 petrol engine in Modena and Trofeo or the EV Folgore.

There’s been no shortage of teasers for the new Maserati GranTurismo, with Maserati teasing both the electric Folgore and the V6-engined petrol models.

But now the new Maserati GranTurismo is officially revealed as a range of three models – Modena, Trofeo and Folgore – all based on different versions of the same modular platform, and all looking very similar. Maserati has clearly gone down the route of EV as a powertrain option, not as a separate range.

The new petrol versions of the GranTurismo will be the first to go on sale in the first half of 2023, and come with the new Nettuno 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 also found in the MC20, complete with auto ‘box, air suspension and four-wheel drive, with the entry-level Modena getting 438bhp and hitting 62mph in 3.9 seconds and the Trofeo a more substantial 542bhp, good for 62mph in 3.5 seconds.

But if you want more, then the GranTurismo Folgore is where you need to head as it comes with a trio of electric motors delivering 749bhp, a 0-62mph of under3.0 seconds and on to 186mph. Maserati reckons it’ll do 280 miles or so on a full charge, and the Folgore’s battery is 93kWh and can be charged at up to 300kW thanks to its 800v architecture.

When the new GranTurismo goes on sale next year in Modena and Trofeo trim, there will also be the PrimaSerie 75th Anniversary Launch Edition to celebrate Maserati’s recent 75th anniversary.

No prices yet, but the expectation is a big jump in price from the old GranTurismo, heading up towards £200k.