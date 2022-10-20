New Mazda CX-60 3.3-litre DIESEL costs from £42,990

The new Mazda CX-60 e-Skyactiv D MHEV with 3.3-litre diesel goes on sale in the UK with prices from £42,990.

New diesel-engined cars are becoming as rare as hen’s teeth as the received wisdom is they’re dirty and climate-change-driving and now taxed harshly rather than leniently as they were pre-dieselgate.

But that’s a lot of nonsense driven by ‘Green’ agendas, and for higher-mileage drivers a good diesel is the only sensible way to go, although few car makers are making it easy to get a decent new diesel.

But Mazda thinks differently and knows that good diesels are cleaner than ever, and that there should be proper demand if the right product is available.

Step forward the new Mazda CX-60 diesel – revealed back in July – which is not only a good diesel but a good, big capacity diesel, a 3.3-litre one at that, despite which Mazda reckons it’s good for 50+ mpg.

The Mazda 3.3-litre in-line six-cylinder e-Skyactiv D diesel engine comes in two a choice of two outputs – 197bhp or 251bhp – with the 197bhp with RWD and the 251bhp with AWD, complete with new 48v Mazda M Hybrid Boost system.

The RWD model comes only in Exclusive-Line trim at £42,900, with the AWD version also available in Exclusive-Line at £45,630, with both models getting the option of Comfort pack at £1,400 and Convenience Pack at £1,900.

Heading up from there (and only available on AWD models) is the £48,380 Homura followed by the £50,730 Takumi (which also gets a Panoramic roof).

Jeremy Thomson, Mazda’s UK MD, said:

The new diesel is designed to meet the needs of customers who want an efficient, long distance driving car with great towing capacity. The company’s multi-solution strategy offers different products and technologies – including more efficient internal combustion engines and a wide range of electrified powertrains, that best suit the local market and society’s demand for sustainability.

The all-new Mazda CX-60 e-Skyactiv D MHEV is available to order now.