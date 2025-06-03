New McLaren 750S Le Mans CELEBRATES McLaren’s 1995 Le Mans success – again

The McLaren 750S Le Mans is revealed as a limited run of 50 models to celebrate McLaren’s outstanding success at the 1995 Le Mans 24 Hour.

There’s no doubt that McLaren’s performance at the 1995 Le Mans 24hr was outstanding, with the F1 GTR – a tweaked take on the road-going McLaren F1 – taking not only the win but also 3rd, 4th and 5th as well as 13th.

As a hook to hang a limited edition McLaren on, the spectacular Le Mans performance is about as good as it gets, so in 2015, we got a limited run of McLaren 650S Le Mans to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Le Mans outing.

McLaren was back again in 2020 with the McLaren 720S Le Mans Edition to celebrate the Le Mans outing in 1995 once again, and now it’s 2025 – 30 years on from the Le Mans outing – McLaren is back to replay the Le Mans card with the McLaren 750S Le Mans.

The Le Mans titivations to the 750S include a High Downforce Kit from MSO with a raised rear spoiler and bigger front splitter, Le Mans Grey paint (McLaren Orange is an option), roof scoop, F1 Gold Calipers and five-spoke LM alloys

Inside is pretty spartan and comes with either upholstered or carbon Le Mans-branded seats and a plaque commemorating 1995’s successes.

Power for the Le Mans is unchanged from the normal 750S, which means 740bhp from the twin-turbo V8, enough for 0-62mph in 2.8 seconds.

Henrik Wilhelmsmeyer, Chief Commercial Officer, McLaren Automotive, said:

This exclusive 750S is the first McLaren Le Mans edition since the F1 LM to feature HDK aerodynamic enhancements and is set to become one of our most sought-after supercars, with previous Le Mans editions of the 650S and 720S commanding a premium over standard models.

