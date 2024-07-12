New Mercedes-AMG GT Pro arrives with MORE power and a track focus

The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro 4Matic+ arrives as a more track-focused version of AMG’s GT 63 with 603bhp.

We’ve recently seen AMG add to its GT 63 offerings with the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance PHEV, boasting a huge 805bhp and 1,047lb/ft of torque, propelling the PHEV to 62mph in 2.8 seconds.

Now, AMG is back with a new option with the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro 4Matic+, boasting more power than a regular GT 63 and a track-focused setup.

AMG has bestowed the GT 63 Pro with the same 4.0-litre V8 as the regular GT 63, but here it’s good for 603bhp and 627lb/ft of torque – up 27bhp and 37lb/ft on the regular GT 63 – although 0-62mph stays the same at 3.2 seconds the 0-124mph drops by 0.5s to 10.9 seconds.

Tweaks to make the ‘Pro’ more track-focused include a new front bumper with different cooling ducts, a fixed rear wing increasing downforce, standard AMG ceramic brakes with additional cooling and 21″ matt grey forged alloys with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2R rubber as standard.

There’s also a carbon fibre exterior pack which covers the front splitter, side sills, diffuser and back wing, with an interior with Nappa leather and microfibre, AMG Performance seats and steering wheel.

No UK prices yet for the AMG GT 63 Pro, but expect it to be similar to the £190k Mercedes wants for the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance.