New Mercedes-Benz GLC TEASED ahead of June 1 debut

Mercedes-Benz teases the new Mercedes GLC promising a new interior, all-hybrid powertrains and evolutionary design. Debuts 1 June 2022.

According to Mercedes, the GLC is “the global market leader in its segment“, so a new GLC is a big deal, even as Mercedes’ new model focus shifts to EVs.

Three years on from the last GLC titivations, Mercedes is teasing a new GLC to be unveiled on June 1 with a single image (above) showing the back end. And from what we can see (after a bit of Photoshopping) Mercedes is taking no chances on alienating customers with a bold new look and is sticking firmly to the ‘evolutionary’ route.

Although the exterior of the new GLC is evolutionary – with strong cues from the new C-Class – it’s the interior where you’ll find bigger changes, much in line with the new C-Class, including a big 12.3″ digital dashboard and 11.9″ infotainment.

Under the skin, the GLC moves to the same platform as the new C-Class – and it’s going to be all 4MATIC – with a variety of hybrid and plug-in hybrid engine options, with the PHEVs expected to offer an EV range of over 60 miles, enough for all but the longest journeys possible on electric power only.

All will be officially revealed on June 1 2022.