New Mercedes GLC Coupe revealed – PHEV models have up to 80-mile EV range

The new Mercedes GLC Coupe arrives to join its new GLC SUV sibling, with all models getting electrical assistance.

Last year saw the arrival of a new Mercedes GLC SUV, and now its more ‘stylish’ sibling – the GLC Coupe – arrives with a swoopy roof and a range of powertrain options all with some form of electrical assistance.

In terms of updates, the GLC follows much the same route as the update for the GLC last year, with headlights and grille tweaks, bumper titivations and new taillights, with a 12.3″ driver display and 11.9″ infotainment, with the coupe roofline and a bit less headroom setting it apart from its sibling.

Engine options for the GLC Coupe are now all electrified, with a choice of two petrol and two diesels with a 2.0-litre engine, with the GLC 200 and GLC 300 the petrol options and GLC 220 d and GLC 300 d the diesels.

As well as the ICE hybrid models there are also a trio of plug-in hybrid powertrains to choose from.

The petrol 300 e comes with 313bhp and the diesel 300 d e gets 335bhp, with the range-topping 400 e getting a total of 381bhp, all models with an 11kW AC charger as standard and a 60kW DC charger. EV range from the 31kWh battery is up to 80 miles.

No prices for the new GLC Coupe yet, but Mercedes says it will be available from July.