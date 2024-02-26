New MG 3 arrives as a Hybrid rival to the Toyota Yaris

The new MG 3 arrives in Geneva boasting a new look in keeping with the MG 4, and a hybrid powertrain promising 60mpg.

The current MG 3 has been with us for so long that it’s almost a dinosaur, but despite MG making big sales with its bigger MG 4, the new MG 3 – revealed today in Geneva isn’t an EV. But it is a hybrid and is taking aim at the sector’s biggest hybrid name – the Toyota Yaris Hybrid.

The new hybrid powertrain uses a 1.5-litre petrol engine good for 101bhp and an electric motor adding 107bhp (yes, more than the ICE) for a usable 192bhp, enough to hit 62mph in 8.0 seconds – the best in class, says MG.

MG has decided not to fit the usual CVT ‘box you normally find in a hybrid, instead using a three-speed auto (there’s a blast from the past) driving the front wheels, with MG claiming the ‘box avoids the usual drag found in a CVT for a more responsive drive.

A 1.83kWh battery gives the MG 3 enough on its own to get to 50mph without the ICE, or can run as a parallel hybrid with both motor and ICE delivering the beans or Series Hybrid with the engine used as a generator, leading to emissions of just 100g/km and economy of 60mpg.

Inside, the MG 3 comes up to date with a pair of floating screens, a 7.0″ one for the digital dash and a 10.25″ one for infotainment, and what looks to be higher-quality materials.

The MG 3 will be available in two trim levels – SE and Trophy – with Tropy getting fake leather, keyless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated front seats and 360 camera.

When the new MG 3 goes on sale later this year, expect prices to start at around £20k.