New MG 3 Hybrid+ goes on sale in the UK from £18,495

The new MG 3 Hybrid+ goes on sale with decent spec and prices starting from £18,495, rising to £20,495 for the Trophy model.

MG has been doing good business with its MG 4 EV, with strong sales from a perfectly decent EV SUV at relatively sensible prices.

But in the process of getting buyers to fall in love with the MG 4 and all things electric, it’s rather ignored its MG 3 model which has languished on sale, pretty much unchanged in the UK, for a decade.

But last month, MG revealed a new MG 3 Hybrid (which now seems to be called the MG 3 Hybrid+) with a powertrain mating a 1.5-litre ICE to a 98bhp electric motor powered by a 1.83kWh battery and able to run as a parallel hybrid with both motor and ICE delivering the beans or Series Hybrid with the engine used as a generator.

Now, the new MG 3 Hybrid+ goes on sale in the UK and starts at £18,495.

That £18,495 gets you dual screens, 16″ alloys, Sat Nav, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, MG Pilot and reversing c camera, AEB, Front Collison Warning, Lane Departure, Lane Keep Assist and Adaptive Cruise.

Move up to the Trophy model (£20,495) and you also get a 360 camera, heated front seats and steering wheel, Keyless, Privacy Glass, auto wipers and LED Projector headlights.

MG Motors David Allison said:

There is still a very strong demand for the affordable, practical and fun-to-drive supermini and we believe the MG3 Hybrid+ will appeal to many customers. Like all MG models, it will challenge the established superminis with its competitive price, whilst also delivering outstanding value with no compromises when it comes to equipment.