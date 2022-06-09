New Nissan Juke Hybrid costs from £27,250 – and there’s a limited-run Juke Premiere Edition too

The new hybrid version of the Nissan Juke arrives with prices from £27,250, and there’s a limited-run Premiere Edition from £28,250 too.

It was 2019 when Nissan debuted a new Juke, moving the divisive looks of the original Juke into a more streamlined, grown-up car with, it seems, broader appeal.

Logically, at some point, the Juke will turn into an EV but, for now, Nissan’s nod to the electrification push is to deliver a new hybrid version of the Juke, announced in February along with some updates, and now on sale.

Nissan hails the Juke Hybrid as the best of both worlds, with an emphasis on EV running for the powertrain – and even one foot e-Pedal Step – which uses a 1.6-litre petrol engine working with a 48bhp electric motor to deliver a total of 141bhp and official economy of more than 55mpg.

The hybrid version of the Juke is marked out by a titivated grille and ‘Hybrid’ badges, two-tone 19″ Aero alloys on higher grades – and the other tweaks the Juke recently received – updated driver information display and e-Pedal button.

The Juke Hybrid is available in N-Connecta trim from £27,250, Teknas from £28,750 and Tekna+ from £30,150, and there’s also a limited run of 750 Premier Edition models.

Unusually, Nissan hasn’t taken the highest spec Juke Hybrid and added goodies for the Premier Edition, but has based it on the N-Connecta with added goodies to bring it in at £28,250.

In addition to the N-Connecta spec, the Premier Edition comes with 19″ gloss black alloys, graphic titivations, gloss black gearlever, illuminated kickplates and grey stitching on faux leather seats.