New Nissan Juke Hybrid adds power and efficiency to the Juke range

Nissan is adding to the new Juke range with the Jike Hybrid, promising more performance and improved economy. On sale in the UK later in 2022.

It was back in 2019 that Nissan revealed the new Juke, a Juke which looks more grown-up and more appealing, if not quite as individual.

Since then, Nissan has launched a couple of ‘special edition‘ Jukes to keep buyers interested, and now it’s ready to add a hybrid powertrain option to the Juke with the new Nissan Juke Hybrid.

Nissan says the new Juke Hybrid will not only be the most powerful Juke but the most economical too, thanks to its new hybrid powertrain which uses a 92bhp 1.6-litre petrol engine working with a 48bhp electric motor to give official economy of 54mpg and improvements of up to 40 per cent in urban use.

Nissan has given the Juke Hybrid a few cosmetic tweaks, which help it to be a bit slipper, with a smoother re-profiled front bumper and rear spoiler, as well as a black gloss grille with the new Nissan logo, and a smattering of ‘Hybrid’ badges in case you forget what you’re driving.

Inside there’s a new set of instruments with a power gauge, displays for regenerative charge and battery charge levels, boot space shrinks a tad, and a drive mode selector which lets you, if it’s possible, switch to pure EV driving.

Nissan’s Arnaud Charpentier said:

Like all of our electrified products, JUKE Hybrid rewrites the rules in its segment thanks to the bold innovation that delivers more performance and more efficiency.

Nissan says the new Juke Hybrid will go on sale in the UK later in 2022.